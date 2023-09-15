"I’m hopeful that we will produce good results during the World Cup" - Iftikhar Ahmed optimistic despite Pakistan's poor Asia Cup 2023 campaign

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed remains confident of his team doing well in the upcoming 2023 World Cup despite losing in Asia Cup 2023. The veteran cricketer reckons that one loss doesn't define them as a team.

Babar Azam and co. were eliminated from the competition thanks to their two-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday in their Super 4 match in Colombo. They faced a must-win situation, given their inferior net run rate to the hosts.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket Board's official handle on X, the 33-year-old thinks their way of playing was very promising and bodes well for the World Cup.

"We are the number one [ODI] team, there is no doubt about it. We also played like the world number one team. The loss doesn’t mean that the entire team is disappointed. The way our team played on the field, I’m hopeful that we will produce good results during the World Cup."

The Peshawar-born cricketer hammered 47 against Sri Lanka and shared a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan to lift the tourists to 252 in 42 overs. His off-spin also yielded 3 wickets, bringing his team back in the contest.

"It was a tough match" - Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 86. (Credits: Twitter)

Iftikhar also lamented Pakistan's poor luck as Sri Lanka got a boundary off an outside edge to third man when they required 6 off 2 balls. Iftikhar, who also scored a hundred in the tournament, added:

"It was a tough match. The way we made a comeback in the last few overs, we were confident about winning. Zaman, who was on debut, was also confident that he could defend six to seven runs in the last over. This happens in cricket. They needed six runs in two balls but the next ball was edged for four. I think they were lucky and we were unlucky."

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup on September 17th in Colombo.