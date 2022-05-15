"I'm hoping this is all a bad dream" - When Andrew Symonds took to social media for the last time after Shane Warne's demise 

The cricket fraternity and people around the world are mourning the death of flamboyant Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday. Symonds was only 46 years old.

Symonds' death is the third tragedy in Australian cricket in 2022 after Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away earlier this year within 24 hours.

The Queenslander was one of the many to express grief after the passing away of his dear friend Warne. Incidentally, it was also his last post on Instagram.

Sharing a couple of photos alongside Warne, Andrew Symonds wrote:

"Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream I just can’t get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless."

Two months after Warne's heartbreaking demise while holidaying in Thailand, Symonds also breathed his last. He was met with a car accident on Saturday while driving through Townsville.

"Andrew Symonds died of his injuries" - Queensland Police

In a statement, Queensland Police revealed that emergency services tried to revive the celebrated cricketer, but he succumbed to multiple injuries.

The statement said:

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



Later, Cricket Australia (CA) also confirmed the development with an official statement. It read:

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history."

It added:

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket, our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, teammates, and friends."

Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 One Day Internationals and 14 T20Is for Australia. A gun fielder, Symonds was part of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup winning teams.

