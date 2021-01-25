"I’m in a really good headspace" - Peter Handscomb happy despite being out of Australia contention

Peter Handscomb is happier than ever despite losing his place in the Australia pecking order for limited-overs cricket as well as Tests. The wicket-keeper batsman hasn't played for Australia in well over a year. His last appearance was in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against England.

Peter Handscomb does not believe that he will be wearing the Australian colors again. But he feels that he is in a good head-space at the moment, having left social media and deleted cricket news apps.

"I’m feeling good, I’m happy with how I’m batting. I’m in a really good headspace at the moment, which is a nice change from the previous couple of years but honestly reading between the lines I think I’m a little way off just based on what you can see and the direction the guys are going. That’s perfectly fine, that’s the selectors’ job and the coach’s job to pick their best teams for Australia," Handscomb told The Age.

Peter Handscomb is currently the captain of the Victoria state team. He also led the Hobart Hurricanes in the absence of Matthew Wade after joining the BBL franchise at the start of the season. Handscomb has yet to score a half-century in the tournament so far but has earned praise for his captaincy and wicket-keeping.

Simultaneous Australia tours could be an advantage for youngsters, feels Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb has been playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL

Peter Handscomb believes that the quality of the Sheffield Shield may decrease for the final few rounds of the season. Around 40 of Australia's best players are set to be in New Zealand and South Africa for simultaneous tours. But it could present an opportunity for younger players to impress and stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

"On a positive note it means the next generation of players are going to get a go. What that might mean for the competition in a couple of years is that these young guys have had that experience, and when they get another crack at some stage, they’ll be better for it.”

But for Peter Handscomb, the immediate focus will be to help the Hobart Hurricanes make the BBL play-offs.