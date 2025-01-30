“I’m saying he could play until 40” - Former Australia skipper’s huge statement on star batter during SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

By Gokul Nair
Modified Jan 30, 2025 10:28 IST
Steve Smith Portrait Session - Source: Getty
Steve Smith has hit a good run of form after three hundreds in his last four Tests (Image Credit: Getty)

Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy has backed Steve Smith to play until the age of 40 and believes he has a serious crack at Ricky Ponting's imperious tally of 13,378 runs in Test cricket. Smith became the recent addition to the 10,000-run club after scaling the mark in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Steve Smith's numbers had dipped during his infamous stint as an opener in the first half of 2024, but he has returned to form after being restored to No. 4. He had an eventful Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25, scoring two hundreds, as Australia won the series 3-1.

The former skipper will turn 36 later this year, and so far, he has not shown any indication that he wishes to step away from the game. With numbers in his favor, and important assignments on the horizon, Smith has been backed to keep going.

"His batting is back. He was clear-headed and timing the ball beautifully, even if it was defense. I'm saying he could play until [age] 40 now. He's got heaps more in him," Healy told SEN Cricket (via Yahoo Sports).

Smith was unbeaten on 104 runs at the end of Day 1 of the first Test in Galle. Australia had amassed 330-2 after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The ace batter is also leading the side in Pat Cummins' absence.

"Nice to tick that off" - Australia's Steve Smith after reaching the 10,000-run mark

Steve Smith was stranded on 9,999 runs after his dismissals in the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test against India. The ace batter missed out on the opportunity to reach the five-figure mark at his home ground but made amends by going for a single straightaway to reach the summit in the first session of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

"Nice to tick that off. Fortunately hit that one in the gap so nice to get that one away," Smith told Channel 7 during the Lunch Break on Day 1

Steve Smith is going strong on Day 2 in Galle after having reached his 35th Test hundred in the third session of the opening day.

Edited by Parag Jain
