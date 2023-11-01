"I'm scared about possibility of South Africa playing in the final against India & batting first"- Fans react after South Africa's win vs New Zealand

South Africa continued their dominant run in the 2023 World Cup by registering their sixth win on Wednesday, November 1. They beat New Zealand comprehensively by 190 runs in the 32nd match of the tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Quinton de Kock (114) and Rassie van der Dussen (133) hit magnificent centuries, powering the Proteas to a mammoth total of 357/4 in 50 overs. David Miller (53) also hit a blazing half-century to provide the finishing touches to their innings.

Keshav Maharaj (4/46), Marco Jansen (3/31), and Gerald Coetzee (2/41) then combined to skittle out New Zealand for 167 in 35.3 overs and completed a successful defense yet again.

South Africa have won all their five matches in this World Cup by more than a 100-run margin when they batted first. This showcases the dominance of their powerful batting line-up. New Zealand played into the Proteas team's hands in today's match by opting to bowl first.

Fans took note of South Africa's comprehensive win against New Zealand and expressed their views on X. Here are some of the reactions:

"A clinical display"- South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after victory against New Zealand

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reflected on the comfortable win and said:

"A clinical display I would say. With the bat I think we had a challenge upfront with the ball nipping around. Big partnership between Quinny and Rassie."

"With the ball we kept taking wickets. They got a couple away at the end but quite happy with the win. Quinny and I tried to assess the wicket - we saw there was something in it for the bowlers.

Further speaking about De Kock's innings and the process of South African bowlers, Bavuma added:

"Quinny obviously started a little bit slowly. He wasn't flowing as well as he would but he hung in there. For us it was all about batting there and from the 30th over, we could go big."

"In terms of the bowlers (the talk was to) just stick to our processes. We knew they will come at us and there will be opportunities. Nothing different from what we've been doing."

The Proteas will next face India on November 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.