"I'm in shock; it doesn't make any sense whatsoever" - Shane Warne fumes over Nathan Lyon's tactics against Pujara

Shane Warne wasn't impressed with Nathan Lyon's seemingly defensive tactics against Cheteshwar Pujara. The spin-legend didn't mince any words in expressing his irk with a lack of an off-side bat-pad fielder for Pujara.

Pujara was lucky to survive in Lyon's first over of the day as an LBW review was turned down by a slender margin. However, the right-handed batsman has looked conformable against Lyon since, using his feet and angles to perfection.

Talking on Fox Sports, Shane Warne revealed that he has had a conversation with Lyon about the close-in catcher, and the off-spinner had agreed that it works against Pujara.

"I'm just staggered ... just cannot believe it. I'm in shock; it doesn't make any sense whatsoever. I don't have an answer, I just cannot explain why he hasn't got one because he knows how it changes his (Pujara's) game, so why on earth would you not have one? I'd like to think I know a little bit about spin bowling and I have chatted to Nathan Lyon about it. He's admitted it works, but he hasn't got one today," said Warne.

Nathan Lyon has looked a pale shadow of himself in the ongoing series. The 100-Test experienced bowler is averaging more than 60 with a strike rate edging towards 140 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"They didn't try things" - Shane Warne slams Aussie pacers

Shane Warne wasn't happy with the Aussie pacers, who stuck with the fourth stump line and length tactic for the most part of the first session on Tuesday. The fatigued pace battery put in one last push before lunch and bowled a barrage of bouncers.

The Indian batters were conspicuously uncomfortable but saw off the tricky phase nevertheless. As Pat Cummins delivered a short ball at the body to Pujara, Shane Warne said it is 'ridiculous' that the quicks didn't try it before in the session.

"It's not ruthless enough, they didn't try things...Why haven't they done this earlier; there's that many coaches around the Australian team (that should) say something, it's ridiculous," said Warne.

With 83 runs on board at the loss of just one wicket of Rohit Sharma, the visitors safely negotiated the crucial first session on Day 5. However, the real test lies ahead as the cracks in the Gabba surface will widen further under the shining sun.