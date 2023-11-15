"I’m still feeling fit" - David Warner insists he will think about his future after the 2024 T20 World Cup

Veteran Australian opener David Warner insists that he is feeling fit ahead of the 2023 World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Kolkata on Thursday. The 37-year-old reiterated that he will decide his future in white-ball cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The left-handed batter has been one of the greatest servants to Australian cricket for over a decade now. He has been quite consistent, especially in the white-ball arena, amassing over 10,000 runs with 20-plus centuries to his name.

Warner cited the examples of Brad Hogg, Chris Gayle, and Shoaib Malik, underlining his desire to play as long as he can. The 37-year-old was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"Bradley Hogg played until he was past 40 [43 in the Big Bash]. Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik did the same thing. I’m still feeling fit. I’ll have to give myself a little bit of time off after this summer to actually think about all of that first. My goal is still to set my sights on playing the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean first [in June]. And I think from there, I’ll probably decide what I’m going to do with white-ball cricket."

Warner is currently the highest run-getter for Australia with 499 runs in nine matches at 55.44. He has slammed two centuries, top-scoring in the tournament with 165 against Pakistan in Bengaluru.

"Her discipline and attitude changed my mindset of what I had to do" - David Warner on his wife

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner went on to credit his wife Candice for inculcating discipline in him and putting his mind in the right place. He reflected that the changed practices helped him get a better physique.

"Her discipline and attitude changed my mindset of what I had to do. That was a system I had to put into place. Work hard, train hard and the rewards will come. It wasn’t through fluke that I got opportunities. It was through hard work and commitment to what I needed to do. Just get my body into the right physique," Warner said.

"You should have seen me. I was much bigger than what I am now. I was much more powerful, but I wasn’t in the physique, where you go like he’s a professional cricket player in the modern game. For me, I just had to work hard and it was an attitude thing," he added.

After starting their 2023 World Cup campaign with two losses, Australia won seven on the bounce to qualify for the semi-finals.