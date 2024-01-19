"I’m still waiting…still waiting"- Lasith Malinga backs Dewald Brevis to come good for MI Cape Town in SA20 2024

MI Cape Town (MICT) bowling coach Lasith Malinga believes in young South Africa prodigy Dewald Brevis, despite the latter's tough start to the SA20 2024 season. With scores of 5,5 & 8, the youngster has been in a desperate search for runs so far.

However, Malinga believes there is enough talent in Brevis to redeem himself with just three games played so far in the season and backs the youngster to have an impact soon.

In his column for MI Cape Town, here's what Lasith Malinga had to say about Dewald Brevis:

"I am still waiting for Brevis. He is a genuine match-winner. I’m still waiting…still waiting. He’s the guy who can create a huge impact for us."

Malinga has shared the dressing room with Kieron Pollard for several years at the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and is delighted to have his experience leading MICT this season. On this, he added:

"Pollard is a highly experienced player in T20s. He is a calm guy, he analyses the game well. With Mumbai Indians, he would handle the pressure situations very well while batting. He is really happy and we are very happy for him. Similarly KG Rabada and Sam Curran are hugely experienced guys in franchise cricket. They are showing their experience here."

Initially roped in as a replacement player for Rashid Khan, Pollard was later named the skipper for the season as the Afghanistan star was ruled out due to back surgery that he is still recovering from.

Lasith Malinga on MI Cape Town's openers

Lasith Malinga is thrilled to see the kind of consistency that Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen have brought to the side at the top of the order. Rickelton (243 runs from three games) and Van der Dussen (169 runs from three games) are first and second on the highest run-scorers list respectively.

On this, Malinga stated:

"This is the first time I am seeing this kind of consistent performances in T20s from the openers in the first six overs. I am hoping both Rassie (van der Dussen) and Ryan (Rickelton) can do the same in the future matches as well. All the youngsters watching MI Cape Town can learn how to take responsibility while batting from these two."

MI Cape Town are fourth in the SA20 2024 points table with one win from three games. They will now face the Paarl Royals at Newlands, Cape Town on Friday, January 19.

