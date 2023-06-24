"I'm sure dad would be happy now seeing my rise" - Emotional Mukesh Kumar reacts to Test call-up

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar, who lost his father to brain haemorrhage in 2019, got emotional after being picked in the Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. He has also been named in the one-day team. Reacting to his selection, he commented that his late father, who was opposed to the bowler taking up cricket, would be happy seeing his rise.

The tale of Kumar’s struggles have been told quite a few times over the last year or so, but continues to spell inspiration. He came from his village in Bihar to Bengal in 2012 to help his father in his taxi business.

Kumar was interested in cricket, but suffered from malnutrition and bone edema, where one has excessive fluid in his knees. After former Bengal speedster Ranadeb Bose took him under his wings, things changed for good for the 29-year-old. Opening up on his maiden call-up to the Indian Test team, Kumar told PTI:

"My dream is now in front of me. I always wanted to be here -- to play Tests for India. And, I've finally arrived.

“I'm sure dad would be happy now seeing my rise. Mummy, papa's support will always be there and to all my friends for believing in me... Vision 2020. Sourav Ganguly Sir, Joydeep (Mukherjee) Sir and my guru Ranadeb Bose sir who has always guided me in red-ball cricket. Without their help, I don't think I would have survived,” he added.

Having gone through numerous ups and downs, the right-arm pacer described the feeling of being part of the Indian set-up as surreal. He commented:

"Kahan se start kiya tha, aur kahan pahuncha -- from where I began and where I'm now, it feels completely surreal.”

The pacer has the experience of 39 first-class matches in which he has claimed 149 wickets at an average of 21.55, with six five-wicket hauls.

“Rohit and Virat paaji guided me” - Kumar on experience of being a stand-by in the WTC Final

Kumar was one of India’s stand-by players for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia, which was played at The Oval. Recalling the experience, the cricketer said that he learnt a lot. The Bengal pacer said:

"Bowling in the nets in England conditions, Rohit and Virat paaji, they always guided me, where to bowl. Paras (Mhambrey) Sir told me a few ways and I'm working.

"Getting to play for the country does not come easily. They don't just pick you out of nowhere and make you play. I will always try to maintain the same hard work. I will give 100 percent," he concluded.

The 29-year-old represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In 10 games, he claimed seven scalps at a strike rate of 26.57.

