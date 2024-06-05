"I'm sure India wants some revenge at some point" - Travis Head on the prospect of IND vs AUS Final at the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Australia opener Travis Head reckons that the whole of India would love another tussle between the two sides in the final in yet another ICC tournament. Australia have defeated India in two of the most recent ICC events in the form of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup last year.

There is a possibility of the two high-profile sides facing each other in the 2024 T20 World Cup final if they survive the group stage, Super Eights, and the semi-final. The Men in Blue have a dominant record against Australia in the competition, but have only faced them once in a knockout encounter.

Head has been a thorn in Team India's plans in the recent past. The left-handed batter recorded centuries that extended the Men in Blue's ICC trophy drought.

He feels that India would love to take revenge for their heart-wrenching losses to the Men in Yellow through a title win at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"It would be nice to be in the final. I think everyone in India would love that, especially considering what's happened in the last two finals. So, I'm sure India wants some revenge at some point. There would be good theater around it if that were the case. Let's hope that we're in it, and let's hope you're in it, and we'll see what happens," Travis Head said in an interview with Times of India

India and Australia will soon kickstart their respective T20 World Cup campaigns, with clashes against Ireland and Oman respectively.

"Playing an attacking brand of cricket is crucial for them" - Travis Head on Team India's chances at the 2024 T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue certainly enter the tournament as one of the favorites, but will have to overcome a lot of internal and external factors if they are to win the title.

Coming off a thrilling IPL season, international teams are much more familiar with their opponents. Having observed the Indian players from a close distance during the tournament, Head assessed the Men in Blue and remarked that they have a serious shot at the trophy along with a couple of other sides.

"I don't think Rohit has too much to worry about. He's been an exceptional leader for a period of time and is an exceptional player as well. So, I don't think there's any issue from that side of things. India is in good hands. I think you could probably name four or five teams that are going to be in the mix. Playing an attacking brand of cricket is crucial for them," Head added

Travis Head was not part of Australia's warm-up matches as he was involved in the 2024 IPL playoffs. However, he is set to be slotted in straight at the top of the order alongside David Warner.

