"I made many attempts, failed but never lost hope" - Sachin Tendulkar recalls 'best moment' of his life

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has termed the 2011 ODI World Cup win as the best moment of his life. He stated that he would like to relive memories of the triumph in the ICC event that was co-hosted by India.

Tendulkar played in every ODI World Cup from 1992 to 2011. He was part of the team that finished semifinalists in 1996 and runners-up in 2003. In what was to be his last World Cup, the Master Blaster's dream of lifting the coveted trophy was finally became a reality.

Speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala on Thursday, February 6, the former India captain fondly remembered the 2011 World Cup triumph, which was achieved by beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He said (as quoted by ANI):

Trending

"2011 World Cup is a memory I would like to relive. The journey and dream that started in 1983. I made many attempts, failed but never lost hope. So, that's the best moment of my life."

The 51-year-old Indian legend and his family met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday. The former India skipper was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.

Apart from his cricketing achievements, Tendulkar also spoke about his late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and acknowledged the huge role the latter played in his success. He said:

"Archerakar Sir played a great part in my life. He used to take me to 5 different nets to bat during summer holidays. He used to ensure that we never took short cuts that made me mentally strong.

Archerkar passed away in 2019 at the age of 87. For his contribution to sports, he was conferred with the Dronacharya Award as well as the Padma Shri.

Sachin Tendulkar had a terrific 2011 World Cup campaign

While Tendulkar was approaching the end of his international career in 2011, he still came up with a superb performance in the 2011 World Cup. The right-handed batter finished as the second-leading run-getter in the ICC event.

In nine matches, Tendulkar scored 482 runs at an average of 53.55 and a strike rate of 91.98, with the aid of two hundreds and two fifties. He scored 120 against England in Bengaluru, 111 against South Africa in Nagpur and was the Player of the Match for his 85 against Pakistan in the semifinal in Mohali.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news