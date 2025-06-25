"I made some wrong friends" - Prithvi Shaw makes huge confession on getting distracted from cricket

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw recently revealed that getting into the wrong company was a major reason behind his downfall. Once hailed as a prodigal talent, the 25-year-old found no takers at the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) auction and also lost his place in Mumbai's domestic team.

Ad

The swashbuckling batter stated that he had made some wrong friends, which led to him getting distracted from cricket. He suggested that during that phase, the time he spent practising on the ground reduced drastically.

Shaw's comments came during an interview with News24 Sports. He said (from 4:38):

"Only I know what has happened. I have made many wrong decisions in my life. I feel I started giving less time to cricket. Earlier, I used to bat in the nets for three to four hours, and half of my day used to be spent on the ground till 2023. After that, I started considering things that were not that important. I made some wrong friends who started taking me here and there. I got distracted during that time."

Ad

Trending

He remarked that upon realizing his mistake, he cut ties with those friends. Speaking about how he now doesn't like going out and prefers staying at home, Shaw added (from 6:46):

"I have left everything, like friendships and a lot of stuff, aside. I don't even like going out at all these days. The paparazzi are also there. Even if you go to a normal restaurant, they are present. The perspective about me now is that I am always out. But they don't know that it could be a family dinner, or if I am out for bowling."

Ad

In an attempt to give his cricketing career a new lease of life, Prithvi Shaw is set to move from Mumbai to a different state team in domestic cricket. He has reportedly been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the same by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

"I did not have control over my food" - Prithvi Shaw on his weight-related issues

In the same video, Prithvi Shaw was also asked about his weight-related issues. He mentioned that while he didn't stop his training, he gained a few extra kilos because of his eating habits.

Ad

He stated that being a foodie, he didn't have control over his food and often ended up eating large portions. Shaw said (from 18:55):

"I am a big foodie. So, I didn't have control over that. It was not like I didn't train, but I did not have control over my food. The quantity of food I ate was more, and then I would use to sleep right after eating. Also, my immune system was such that if I didn't train for a while, it would show."

On the cricketing front, Prithvi Shaw was last seen in action during the Mumbai T20 League 2025. He scored 137 runs across five matches at a strike rate of 163.10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news