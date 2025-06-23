MCA grants Prithvi Shaw NOC to represent new team in 2025-26 domestic season: Reports

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reportedly granted opening batter Prithvi Shaw a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for a different team in the next domestic season. The 25-year-old made his Mumbai debut in 2017 and last played for the side in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Ad

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shaw sent an email to MCA, seeking an NOC to play for a new team in domestic cricket. He thanked the association for all the opportunities and mentioned that being part of the Mumbai side was an honor for him.

Shaw wrote in his email as per the aforementioned report:

"Would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be part of the MCA setup, and I am deeply grateful for the exposure and experience I have gained here. Please be assured that this decision has been made after careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA. I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years."

Ad

Trending

The report suggested that the MCA has granted an NOC to the swashbuckling batter. The association's statement read:

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season. After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC."

Ad

Prithvi Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai 2024-25 Ranji Trophy team after two matches due to fitness concerns. He was also overlooked by the selectors for the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shaw scored 197 runs across nine outings at a strike rate of 156.34 in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the third-highest run-getter in Mumbai's title-winning campaign.

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see" - When Prithvi Shaw expressed his displeasure over 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy snub

Prithvi Shaw was disappointed after being snubbed by the Mumbai selectors for the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He shared his List A record to point out that he has done well in 50-over cricket.

Ad

He promised that he wouldn't let the setback derail his career and would bounce back from the setback. Shaw wrote in his Instagram story in December 2024:

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see..if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I'm not good enough..but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe in me still.. cause I will come back for sure..OM SAI RAM.."

Ad

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.

It is worth noting that Prithvi Shaw remained unsold at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. He has played five Tests, six ODIs and a single T20I for Team India and has 528 runs to his name in international cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news