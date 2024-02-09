"I manage my expenses from the ₹20,000 pension of my wife" - Ravindra Jadeja's father opens up on strained relationship with son

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, has claimed that he doesn't take any money from his cricketer son and manages his household expenses from the pension of his late wife.

While Ravindra resides in a plush four-storey bungalow in Jamnagar, his father lives in their old 2BHK flat, despite being in the same city. Opening up about his strained relationship with his son, Anirudhsinh told Divya Bhaskar:

"I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the ₹20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra."

Anirudhsinh spoke about how he and his daughter worked very hard, even resorting to doing the job of a watchman to help Ravindra Jadeja pursue his cricketing dream.

Claiming that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder has cut ties with his family, he added:

"We have worked very hard to make Ravindra a cricketer. I used to carry 20-litre milk cans on my shoulder to earn money. I have even worked as a watchman. We come from a humble background. His sister has done even more than me. She took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn't kept any relations with his sister either."

Anirudhsinh alleged that Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, created a rift in their family. He mentioned that soon after the marriage, she forced the star cricketer to transfer the ownership of his restaurant.

"Right after their marriage, there was a dispute regarding the ownership of Ravindra's restaurant. She (Rivaba) told him to transfer the ownership of the restaurant to her name. They even had a major fight because of that. His sister thought that he would manage things from now on, and agreed to sign." Anirudhsinh added

Ravindra Jadeja's father denied the reports of the cricketer's in-laws gifting him an Audi car as a wedding gift. Claiming that Rivaba's parents recently purchased a new house with his son's money, Anirudhsing said:

"The news of Ravindra's in-laws having a successful business is false. The Audi car was ordered by Ravindra himself. The cheque was in our name. If they had had a business, his mother-in-law wouldn't be doing a job. Their family used to live in railway quarters. They very recently purchased a bungalow worth ₹2 crore from Ravindra's money."

Anirudhsinh suggested that Ravindra's sister, Naynaba, cries remembering her brother on Rakshabandhan.

"I don't call Ravindra, and I don't need him. He is not my father; I am his father. He is the one who is supposed to call me. All of this makes me cry. His sister also weeps on Rakshabandhan." he concluded

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba got married in April 2016. The couple became parents for the first time in 2017 with the birth of their baby girl.

"Getting better" - Ravindra Jadeja on his hamstring injury

Ravindra Jadeja was last seen in action during Team India's opening Test of the ongoing five-match home series against England.

He shone with the bat in the encounter in Hyderabad, scoring 87 runs in India's first innings. The all-rounder did a decent job with the ball as well, bagging five wickets across two innings.

However, Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury during the match, which ruled him out for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Sharing an update regarding his fitness, the 35-year-old posted on Instagram:

It remains to be seen if Ravindra Jadeja can regain full fitness ahead of the upcoming third Test between India and England, which is set to be played in Rajkot from February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App