"I might not have another Australia tour in me" - Virat Kohli reflects on forgettable BGT 2024-25

India star batter Virat Kohli has made a big reveal that he is unlikely to tour Australia for the next edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. The 36-year-old reckons that he is done with playing Tests against the Aussies away from home but added that he is at peace with his past performances in the aforementioned country. The remarks come a couple of months after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Team India will not travel to Australia in the 2025-2027 Word Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They, however, will host Australia in a five-match Test series in January & February 2027.

Notably, Virat Kohli made a promising start to the five-match Test series Down Under, smashing a century in Perth. The right-handed batter, however, managed 190 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.75, including the aforementioned ton and a half-century.

The Delhi batter departed in the same fashion throughout the series, caught behind by the wicketkeeper or in the slip cordon (on all 8 occasions) while playing outside the off-stump channel.

Virat Kohli said (via Press Trust of India on X):

“I might not have another Australia tour in me*, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past.”

Kohli’s flop show with the bat troubled India as they failed to complete a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia. The Pat Cummins-led side beat Rohit Sharma and company by a 3-1 margin to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home after a decade-long gap.

India's WTC 2025-27 cycle schedule:

India vs England (away) - 5 Tests - June-August 2025

- 5 Tests - June-August 2025 India vs West Indies (home) - 2 Tests - October 2025

- 2 Tests - October 2025 India vs South Africa (home) - 2 Tests - December 2025

- 2 Tests - December 2025 India vs Sri Lanka (away) - 2 Tests - August 2026

- 2 Tests - August 2026 India vs New Zealand (away) - 2 Tests - October-December 2026

- 2 Tests - October-December 2026 India vs Australia (home) - 5 Tests - January-February 2027

Virat Kohli enjoyed a great run in Australia during his international career

Virat Kohli enjoyed a great run in Australia during his international career. The middle-order batter amassed 1542 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 46.73 with the help of seven tons and four half-centuries. He led Team India to a series win in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli was equally brilliant in ODIs Down Under. He scored 1327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.04, including five tons and six half-centuries. In T20Is, he amassed 747 runs in 17 games at an average of 74.70, comprising nine half-centuries.

