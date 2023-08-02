"I had that in my mind"- Ishan Kishan to Brian Lara on scoring another double hundred 

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan claimed that he was thinking of scoring a double hundred during the third ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad against the West Indies on Tuesday, August 1.

Ishan got off to a quick start and added 143 runs with Shubman Gill for the first wicket. However, he had to depart for 77 after being stumped while trying to hit a big shot.

Speaking to Brian Lara and Shubman Gill in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Ishan Kishan had to say about his innings:

"I had that (double hundred) in my mind but I have to take care about it in the next games."

Ishan Kishan feels the West Indies youngsters can learn a lot from legends like Lara in their quest to bring Caribbean cricket back to its glory days. On this, he added:

"I think hunger is the most important thing. You want to score for yourself, your team and your family. Especially with so many great players in West Indies, they (youngsters) can always interact with you guys. They will learn a lot by talking to you and these are the little things that will help youngsters as well."

BCCI @BCCI



WATCH the full conversation here



bit.ly/3OaJuew #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/PwRG4bEOb0 Fanboying over Brian Lara ft. @ShubmanGill & @ishankishan51WATCH the full conversation here

Shubman Gill on Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Shubman Gill has great memories of playing at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy as he had scored a double hundred back in 2019 while representing India A against West Indies A.

On this, he stated:

"The ground is excellent and the facilities are great. I have played here in 2019 as well and scored a double hundred as well. So this ground has always been special to me."

India managed to win the third ODI by a staggering 200-run margin and have won yet another bilateral series. The challenge for them would be to replicate this form in the Asia Cup and then the World Cup.