“I miss you more than words can express” - Suresh Raina’s heartfelt note for late father [In Pictures]

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to social media on Thursday, February 6, to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Trilokchand Raina, on the third anniversary of his passing. Trilokchand, a military officer and skilled bomb maker at an ordnance factory, passed away on February 6, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

To mark the occasion, Raina shared a series of touching images on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional message. He wrote

“Today and every day, I want to thank you, Dad, for being my guiding light, my pillar of strength, and my unwavering support system. Although you may not be physically with me, your love, wisdom, and lessons continue to shape me into the person I am today. In the 3 years since you left, I've come to realize even more how fortunate I was to have a dad like you. Your selflessness, kindness, and generosity inspired me to be a better person.”

“Thank you, Dad, for: Being my rock in times of need. Teaching me valuable life lessons. Encouraging me to pursue my dreams. Showing me unconditional love and support. Being a constant source of inspiration. I miss you more than words can express, but I know you're watching over me from above. I promise to continue making you proud and living a life that honors your memory. Rest in peace, Dad. I love you more than words can say,” Raina continued.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Since then, he has participated in the Legends Cricket League and has also established a career as a commentator and broadcaster.

Suresh Raina accumulated 7,988 runs for India across all formats

Suresh Raina made his debut for India in July 2005 during an ODI against Sri Lanka. The southpaw went on to play 226 ODIs, amassing 5,615 runs at an average of 35.31, which included 36 fifties and five centuries.

He was also a key member of the victorious 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy squads.

In T20Is, Raina featured in 78 matches, scoring 1,605 runs, with five fifties and one century. Additionally, he played 18 Tests, accumulating 768 runs, which included seven fifties and one century.

