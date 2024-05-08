"I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home" - England's Monty Panesar withdraws as General Election candidate

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has withdrawn his candidature for the upcoming UK General Elections. The U-turn comes a week after he was unveiled as a candidate for George Galloway's Workers Party in the 2025 elections. He was set to challenge the reigning Labour Party's Virendra Sharma in Ealing Southall, in West London.

On Wednesday (May 8), Panesar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express that he needed more time to gain his feet in politics and thus withdraw his name for the elections.

Panesar, who took 167 wickets in 50 Tests for England, wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party. I realise, I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values."

He continued:

"I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

Last week, Monty Panesar said he wanted to be a voice for the workers and aims to become the UK PM. He wrote in his column for 'The Telegraph':

“I want to be the voice for the workers of this country. My aspiration in politics is to one day become Prime Minister, where I would make Britain a safer and stronger nation. But the first job at hand is to represent the people of Ealing Southall."

Panesar was born to Sikh immigrant parents from India in Luton, Bedfordshire. His full name is Mudhsuden Singh Panesar. He gained recognition as a cricketer.

Monty Panesar's career in numbers

Monty Panesar has represented England in 50 Tests, 26 ODIs and one T20I. The Luton-born cricketer made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in 2006. He announced his retirement after the 2013/14 Ashes.

The 42-year-old has scalped 193 wickets in his international career. He was part of the 2009 Ashes-winning squad from England. The left-arm spinner picked up 17 wickets when England last beat India in an away Test series in 2012/13.

Panesar was last seen in action for Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket in December last year.

