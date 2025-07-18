"I never questioned Team India on this" - Irfan Pathan slams news outlet over fake Jasprit Bumrah news from ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ex-Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called out a news outlet, accusing them of spreading fake news regarding his comments about Jasprit Bumrah after the Lord's Test against England. Pathan replied to the outlet's tweet on X, claiming that he never questioned Team India for using the star bowler only for short spells in the Test.
Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Absolutely not. If Bumrah wanted to bowl another over or asked the captain for one when Joe Root came in, no team or management in the world would stop him. So please stop spreading fake news-I never questioned Team India on this."
Earlier, Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate seemingly shut down workload concerns about Bumrah, who has been used in short spells in the ongoing series. Although the former Netherlands cricketer hailed Ben Stokes driving England to victory on day five of the Lord's Test, he declared that India will focus on what works best for them.
Ten Doeschate said while speaking to reporters on Thursday, July 17, as quoted by The Indian Express:
"That was super impressive for Ben to come out on their last day and bowl the amount of overs he did with the intensity he did, and obviously bats and fields as well. We’re not here to compare our bowlers to individuals from other teams. We have our own strengths. We know what particularly Jasprit does in spells, in shorter spells, which he prefers bowling in.
"And when the time’s right, and what I alluded about Siraj, some bowlers are like that. You get the best out of them in their seventh, eighth and ninth over, but not everyone has to be the same as that. And we feel that in consultation with Jasprit, how we use him is the best way for the team."
Ten Doeschate had also revealed that they were leaning towards playing the 31-year-old for the fourth Test in Manchester as it was a must-win fixture for the tourists.
Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series
Despite playing only two Tests out of three in the series against England, the Indian pace spearhead is the second-highest wicket-taker overall with 12 scalps in four innings at 21. He took a fifer in the first innings at both Headingley and Lord's, but the tourists lost both the matches.
Chasing 193 in the fourth innings at Lord's, India had crashed to 112/8. Although Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj put on a sensational rearguard, India eventually lost by 22 runs to go 2-1 down in the series.
