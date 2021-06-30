"I would never show or express my willingness for captaincy" - Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has stated that he would never express his willingness to become national team captain unless he was offered the role.

Mohammad Rizwan recently led the Multan Sultans to their maiden (Pakistan Super League) PSL title earlier this month. Following the triumph, there have been suggestions of him being next in line to succeed Babar Azam as Pakistan's captain.

While responding to a question from 'The News' in a virtual press conference, Rizwan appeared coy and said he would back Azam as long as the latter is the captain of the side:

"As a strong believer, I can only say that I would never show or express my willingness for captaincy. However, whenever I would be offered captaincy I would accept it and make my best efforts to justify it. I am vice-captain for the longer format and know well that Babar Azam is an excellent captain. He has taken some tough decisions at crucial times during the last few series. I am fully backing Babar as a captain and would continue to do so."

Pakistan, who are currently in England, are preparing to take on the hosts in a limited-overs series, starting on July 8.

"We definitely have problems when it comes to middle-order batting" - Mohammad Rizwan

Despite their recent success in South Africa and Zimbabwe, Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged that Pakistan have issues when it comes to their middle-order batting. The 29-year-old was quoted as saying by The News:

"We definitely have problems when it comes to middle-order batting. But I think with the inclusion of some of the players including Sohaib Maqsood who usually plays lower down the order, things would become much better from Pakistan’s perspective. Our coaches have done enough homework to fill that vacuum.”

Sohaib Maqsood, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded PSL, was included in the Pakistan squad at the last hour for their tours to England and West Indies.

Maqsood replaced Haider Ali after the latter was found guilty of breaking COVID-19 related protocols during PSL 6.

✉️ An open letter to Pakistan cricket fans!



📝 “میرے پیارے کرکٹ فینز اُمید ہے آپ سب خیریت سے ہونگے“



"آپ کا کپتان،

بابر اعظم"#ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/SRje5Prr2O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 27, 2021

