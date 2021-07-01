“I was numb after the match ended, wondering what had happened” - Ravichandran Ashwin on WTC final loss

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has conceded that the loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand was difficult to digest. He, however, added that India gave it their best shot, but New Zealand were just too good.

India lost the WTC final by eight wickets, failing to put up resistance even though two full days were lost to rain in the Southampton clash.

In a vlog on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that the WTC loss was particularly disappointing for the Test specialists, who had stated that it was akin to the World Cup for them. Ashwin said in this regard:

“I felt that the Southampton match would be important to players. It would have been a great moment to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final for those playing the Test format and ones who missed the World Cup last year. Certain things didn’t go our way. I thought the 6th day would be of no use, but it was useful, and we got a result.”

Congratulating Kane Williamson and his team for winning the inaugural WTC, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

“They were well-deserved winners. They were in the game throughout, constantly swinging the ball. We gave our best shot. The rub of the green didn’t go our way. England is not an easy place to travel and take wickets or score runs instantly. We had a month’s break after the IPL and didn’t play any games. Not giving excuses, we gave out best sho,t but it didn’t happen, and it was disappointing."

Ashwin continued:

“I was numb after the match ended, wondering what had happened. Even on the last day, I believed we were in the match. The lbw of Kane Williamson, ball tracker showed the ball was missing. It was unexpected. Match got over and it was upsetting. Obviously fans are disappointed and rightly so. A billion Indians were looking forward to some good news after the lockdown and such stuff. But it did not happen. Fingers crossed. Just hoping we can win some other ICC tournament."

It wasn't easy to see New Zealand celebrate: Ravichandran Ashwin

The 34-year-old conceded that since the Indian team could see New Zealand celebrate at the ground, it was quite difficult to take. Ashwin added:

“After the match, New Zealand have this custom of celebrating with the trophy and a few drinks in the dressing room. It was tough to see it. I think it is the flip side of having a room above the ground. They celebrated until 12. They even arrived at the pitch, and it sounded like a war-cry to express their happiness. It was quite upsetting to see as we couldn’t make it.”

Ashwin, though, stated that the break the players have received from the bio-bubble is a much-needed one. Team India have been granted a three-week holiday ahead of the gruelling five-match Test series against England. The off-spinner explained:

“We were in the bubble throughout. So after a long time, we are able to get some fresh air and step out. I have rented a car, and I am just driving around the country. First, we visited Devon. It was a beautiful and picturesque place. We went at an altitude that connected the ocean and the hill. This break is important for us. We had a lot of time between the WTC final and the England series. Obviously, we will practice, but this break is good. It has been quite hard being the bubble. We have been in the bubble for 1.5 years.”

Ashwin ended the WTC as the leading wicket-taker with 71 wickets from 14 matches.

