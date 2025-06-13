“I panicked big time” - South African batter’s massive claim on handling the ball in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

South Africa batter David Bedingham opened up on his nervy and contentious moment during the first innings on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The right-handed batter dropped the ball with his gloves after it was seemingly trapped in his pads following an inside edge, just as wicket-keeper Alex Carey was approaching to claim a catch.

There were doubts regarding whether the ball was in motion or lodged inside the pads, since that would determine whether it was in play or dead. Carey collected the ball after it bounced on the ground, leading to puzzled looks everywhere on the ground. There were no formal appeals by the Australians regarding the handling of the ball; instead, they chose to let the gray area matter slide.

Bedingham was batting on 31 runs when the incident transpired during the 49th over bowled by Beau Webster. The batter went on to add 14 more runs to his total, before being dismissed by Pat Cummins in the 56th over of the South Africa innings.

Bedingham admitted that he dropped the ball in a state of panic, and revealed that Australian players had assured him that there will not be an appeal for a dismissal.

"Yeah, I think I panicked big time. Because Carey was standing up, he was quite close. The umpires said, regardless, it was dead ball. But I think the way I picked up the ball and dropped it came across a bit dodgy," the South Africa batter said in a press conference after Stumps on Day 2 (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"I'm just glad they withdrew the appeal, because there [would be] more controversy and that type of stuff. I'm glad nothing happened out of it, really. The slip cordon just told me, 'don't panic, just leave it…' but in the moment, I think I panicked big-time," he added.

The incident triggered memories of the infamous Jonny Bairstow dismissal at the same venue during the 2023 Ashes. On that occasion, Alex Carey executed a direct hit just as Jonny Bairstow ventured out of the crease after the delivery was bowled.

The England wicket-keeper batter was unaware that the ball was still in play while the Australians did not withdraw their appeal. The controversial dismissal brought up the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate yet again, and a touch of extra friction between the two bitter rivals.

"We probably would have withdrawn" - Pat Cummins on the David Bedingham incident on Day 2 of the 2025 WTC Final against South Africa

According to the MCC Laws, the ball is considered not to be in play when it is trapped in a batter's equipment. Australia skipper Cummins also spoke of the incident after the day's play at Lord's.

“Yeah, well the umpires said it was dead ball first of all, but yeah I think we probably would have withdrawn, yeah," Cummins told reporters in a press conference (via India Today).

Bedingham was South Africa's top scorer in the first innings as they were bowled out for 138 after Cummins' six-fer. The Proteas launched a fightback to reduce Australia to 73-7 in the second innings.

South Africa, however, lost the plot towards the end, allowing Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc to put up a priceless 61-run partnership. The defending champions currently have a lead of 218 runs heading into Day 3.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

