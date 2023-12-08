"I personally would like to see them" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's place in India's T20 World Cup squad

Irfan Pathan wants Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be in India's squad for next year's T20 World Cup squad.

Rohit and Kohli have been given a break from the white-ball leg of India's upcoming multi-format series against South Africa. There's no clarity yet on the experienced duo's availability for the T20 global event and whether they are in the selectors' thoughts.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked whether Rohit and Kohli should be part of India's T20 World Cup squad. He replied in the affirmative:

"I personally would like to see them. The reason for that is where we are playing the World Cup. The World Cup is in the West Indies, and those pitches have changed.

"Obviously, it's an ICC event, the pitches will be better. That's what we hope as far as the batting conditions are concerned."

The former India all-rounder feels Rohit and Kohli's experience will be useful in the tough batting conditions expected in the West Indies:

"However, if you look at the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and local cricket there as well, the batters need to work really hard. This is where the experience comes in.

"We played really well in the 50-over World Cup, except for one game, so you don't want to change too many things."

Rohit has amassed 381 runs at an average of 47.62 and a strike rate of 149.41 in 11 T20I innings in the West Indies and USA. Kohli hasn't been as successful, aggregating 175 runs in six innings at an average of 29.17 and a strike rate of 125.00.

"He has been the real leader of Indian cricket" - Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was at his belligerent best in the 2023 ODI World Cup. (P/C: AP)

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Rohit Sharma led from the front in the recently concluded ODI World Cup:

"A lot of people are talking about the need for a fresh approach in T20 cricket, but I think guys like Rohit Sharma, the way he is going at the moment, he has been the real leader of Indian cricket."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that the veteran opener should lead the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup as well, with Virat Kohli also being part of the squad:

"The way he has changed the approach, taken the responsibility on his shoulders and taken the team forward, he has actually changed the mindset.

"That is why I really hope that Rohit Sharma continues as the leader, and at the same time, you can always use guys like Virat Kohli and his experience."

Rohit has scored 1527 runs at an average of 32.48 and a strike rate of 147.39 in 51 T20Is as captain. He led India to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup before they were eliminated following a crushing loss to England.

