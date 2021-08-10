IND vs ENG 2021: "I would pick Jasprit Bumrah ahead of Joe Root as Man of the Match for first Test"- Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes Jasprit Bumrah should have been the Man of the Match in the first Test against England. Joe Root was adjudged the best player in the contest as the England skipper scored a brilliant half-century in the first innings and followed it up with a fantastic hundred in the second.

However, Zaheer Khan feels Bumrah's performances had a greater impact on the game. The speedster took four wickets in the first innings and a stunning fifer in the second essay to make it nine scalps for the game.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan also explained how Jasprit Bumrah's searing pace and yorkers bamboozled the England tail.

"I would pick Bumrah as the man of the match because from the very first over itself, he set the tone of the Test match. And although Joe Root batted well in the second innings and brought his team in a position where they could be in the game, the bowlers still had to do the job of picking wickets. So Bumrah is a standout winner. England's lower-order couldn't contribute much because of Bumrah's yorkers."

Joe Root's form a good sign for England: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes there are obvious weaknesses in England's batting line-up, especially in the top order. So Root being in form is important for them if they are to score consistently against India's potent bowling line-up.

Having already scored a fifty and a hundred in the first Test, Root's form is an ominous sign for the Indian team.

"When you look at England's batting order, you look at the chinks in the armor and when these chinks look to perform better, they need an anchor. Joe Root is the glue that has held this order together. His being in form are good signs for the England team and he will need to continue if England are to do well against this Indian bowling line-up," Zaheer Khan concluded.

The second Test between India and England will be played at Lord's from Thursday (August 12) as both teams look to take the lead in the series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra