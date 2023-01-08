“I would play Ashwin in India in that World Cup” – Ajay Jadeja 

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja wants the team to play ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2023 50-over World Cup. He reckons spin could be vital in home conditions, so India must use both Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Interestingly, Ashwin didn’t find a place in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

“I would play Ashwin in India in that World Cup because spin will be (important). Chahal, you don’t need to play now, you need to play him in the World Cup. These are ready whether you want them or not.”

The off-spinner picked up six wickets in as many games in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. Ashwin last represented Team India in the two-Test series in Bangladesh, helping the visitors win 2-0 with his all-round performances.

The 36-year-old played his last ODI against South Africa in January 2021. He has picked up 151 wickets in 113 games at an economy rate of 4.94.

“There’s no way I can leave him out” – Ajay Jadeja picks five specialist bowlers for IND vs SL ODI series

Ajay Jadeja, meanwhile, has picked his five bowlers for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. He feels Mohammad Shami should make his comeback in the 50-over format.

He said:

“Jasprit Bumrah, you got to pick, for sure. I am going with just for the current form, I would go with Shami; there’s no way I can leave him out.”

The statement came even as Shami picked up only five wickets in as many games at the T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old played his last ODI against England in July 2022. Shami has represented Team India in 82 ODIs, bagging 152 wickets at an economy rate of 5.6.

Meanwhile, Jadeja added that he would stick with Arshdeep Singh despite the left-armer's recent no-ball blunders. He also picked Yuzvendra Chahal as the solitary spinner.

“I would go with Arshdeep Singh. He may not have good last couple of games, but that’s the future. He’s the only left-armer you’re looking at, brilliant with the new ball. It’s unfortunate that he’s so good with the old ball that the Indian team started using him with the old ball and not with the new one."

He continued:

"So, I would go with him and Umran Malik. Then I’ll pick Chahal there.”

India's regular captain Rohit Sharma will return for the ODI series against the Islanders, which begins in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

