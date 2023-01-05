"I don't play for that kind of stuff" - Steve Smith on breaking Don Bradman's 29 Test centuries record

Star Australia batter Steve Smith reacted to surpassing legendary batter Donald Bradman's century tally in Tests on Thursday, January 5, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Smith freshly resumed the second day along with Usman Khawaja. Despite bad lights and dark clouds halting an early stop, Smith was self-assured in his game.

He hit 11 fours and a couple of sixes against spin bowlers Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj. He fiercely pulled off Anrich Nortje for a boundary to complete his 30th Test hundred in the 109th over.

Smith went past Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29th Test century and is only behind Steve Waugh (32) and Ricky Ponting (41) in the most Test hundreds scored by an Australian batter.

While addressing the press conference after the stumps on Day 2, Smith said he wouldn't let records get into his mind but felt special after checking the board at the SCG.

He said:

"I don't think about that stuff a great deal. But I did look up at the board just after I got a hundred. To see it third on the list of all-time Australians (in Test centuries). I mean its some pretty big names so that's pretty cool. I think I was fourth on the run-scorers' list if potentially I am right."

He added:

"I don't play for that kind of stuff but I was pulled to sort of look up to see my name amongst those great players. That's pretty special."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Steve Smith overtook both Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke today! #AUSvSA Steve Smith overtook both Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke today! #AUSvSA https://t.co/mZHTktO0Z8

"I am happy playing but I don't how it will last" - Steve Smith on his future in Test cricket

Smith has amassed 8647 runs in 162 Test innings at an average of 60.80 with 37 half-centuries and 30 centuries. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in Tests in Australia after Waugh (10927), Allan Border (11174), and Ponting (13378).

Smith has the most Test centuries among active Test cricketers. However, when asked about his future in the longest format of the game, Smith said:

"I don't know, we will see. I am enjoying at the moment. I really can't say how long I will play for, I am not sure. Take one tour at a time, just enjoy it, enjoy training and trying to get better as well. I am happy playing but I don't how it will last."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻🤩



#CricketTwitter Steve Smith is a step ahead in Test cricket🏻🤩 Steve Smith is a step ahead in Test cricket 👊🏻🤩#CricketTwitter https://t.co/G2aL9cjPgl

Australia were 475/4 at the stumps on Day 2 with Khawaja batting on 195. Travis Head played an explosive cameo of 70 runs off 59 balls before his dismissal.

