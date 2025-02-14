“I played only four innings after scoring a triple hundred” - Karun Nair’s heartfelt comments amid stellar 2024-25 domestic season

Indian batter Karun Nair has opened up about his exclusion from the Test setup shortly after he scored a historic triple hundred in the home series against England in 2016. The 33-year-old became only the second Indian player to score a triple hundred, but ended up playing only three matches after the historic knock.

The right-handed batter was part of the India squad for the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar series at home. However, after scoring only 54 runs in four innings, which included a golden duck, he found himself out of the side and failed to make his way back in.

Nair admitted not being among the runs after the triple hundred, but also felt that he should have got a longer rope to prove himself.

"Obviously, if I look at it, I have played four innings after the 300. In those four innings, I have got starts in two games. I have got 25 and around 30 or something. So, if I can introspect and say, yes, if I have got a start in those two innings, I should have made it and sealed it and I should have scored big in those innings," Nair said in an interview with RevSportz.

"But having said that, I only played four innings after scoring a triple hundred. So, I can look at it both ways. If I am heavily critical of myself, I can say, yes, I got two starts, but I did not make use of it. But if you look at it from the other side, you can say I got only four innings. I could have got more," he added.

Nair has been consistent in the domestic circuit, over the last few years, which included a switch to Vidarbha from Karnataka. His imperious white-ball form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy brought him back into the selection fray ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, the selection committee did not consider him for a middle-order spot.

"I think it has always been a rollercoaster ride - Karun Nair reflects on the phase after being dropped

Karun Nair was not considered for the home and away series against Sri Lanka after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The big three of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane continued to hold their spots, while Rohit Sharma also made sporadic appearances in the middle-order.

The batter had a brilliant Ranji Trophy campaign for Karnataka in 2017-18, where he scored 612 runs in seven matches at an average of 68. He earned a spot in the squad for the 2018 England tour, but did not get any game time.

"I think it has always been a rollercoaster ride. There have been many ups and downs. More downs than ups I would say. But yes, it has been challenging. It has been emotional. After scoring a triple hundred, I was not there after the Australia series," Nair recalled (as per the aforementioned source).

"Played a season of domestic cricket. Scored a lot of runs. Then made a comeback in 2018 to go to the Test tour in England. I didn’t get a chance there and then, again I was out. Again, this is me trying to come back for the second or third time I would say. Like I said, it has been challenging. It has been emotional," he added.

Nair is currently enjoying a prolific campaign with Vidarbha, having scored a hundred recently in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final win over Tamil Nadu.

