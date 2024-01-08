"I played for India with just one and a half eyes" - Praveen Kumar opens up on career-threatening injury

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar became an overnight sensation for his ability to swing the ball both ways. He helped India beat Australia down under in the Commonwealth Bank series in 2008, which will forever be etched in the memory of cricket lovers. However, he failed to live up to the lofty expectations and injury played a pivotal role in it.

Praveen recently opened up on a life-threatening injury he suffered during a local game in Delhi. He was hit by a ball while batting without a helmet and almost lost vision in one of his eyes.

During a chat on The Lallantop, Praveen Kumar said:

"I was batting against a Delhi-based club. I was promoted up the order, and I forgot to wear the helmet. I played a flick shot, and the ball took the top edge of the bat and hit me right in the eye. When I went to the hospital, the first thought that came to my mind was that I had lost my eye. I still cannot see clearly from that eye. Nobody knows this, but I played for India with just one and a half eyes."

Due to the lost vision, Praveen also had difficulties while facing slower deliveries and bouncers.

"I did not want to be a disadvantage to the team" - Praveen Kumar on the elbow injury during 2011 World Cup

Praveen Kumar was MS Dhoni's go-to pacer with the new ball during the 2008-2011 period. He was also picked up in India's 2011 World Cup squad at home. However, an untimely injury ruined his dreams of lifting a World Cup on home soil and he was later replaced by S Sreesanth.

Throwing light on what went through his mind during that period, Praveen said:

"I had an elbow injury. I initially thought I would play despite the injury. Usually, players hide their injuries ahead of a tournament like the World Cup. I then reported to the NCA for rehabilitation. Sandip Patil, the director at the NCA, told me that I needed to think from my head, not from my heart. I could not bowl even a single ball.

"It was all okay, just part and parcel of a player's career. I was sure about one thing: I would not hide my injury. I did not want to be a disadvantage to the team," he added.

Overall, Praveen Kumar represented India in 84 matches across formats, picking up 112 wickets.

