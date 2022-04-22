"I haven't played red-ball cricket for a long time" - Eoin Morgan not interested in becoming England's Test captain

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has downplayed his interest in succeeding Joe Root as the Test captain. The veteran, who last played Test cricket in 2012, believes all-rounder Ben Stokes remains the leading contender to replace Root.

Last week, Root announced his resignation as Test captain following a string of losses under his leadership. England men's cricket's new managing director Robert Key has the responsibility of naming a replacement before the home summer in June.

When asked whether he was interested in leading the Test side, Morgan firmly rejected the idea. The Irishman said he is proud to be in charge of the white-ball side and remains focused on winning World Cups. The southpaw told Sky Sports:

"I'm very happy with the role that I play within the white-ball team and English cricket at the moment. It has been the part of my career that I'm most proud of. My career is firmly focused on World Cups, and hopefully sustaining what we've built over the last six years is probably going to be the most important part of what I leave behind eventually. I haven't played red-ball cricket for a long time. I wouldn't have any interest in the job."

The 35-year-old debuted in Test cricket in 2010 and played his last game against Pakistan in 2012. He has 700 runs in 16 Tests at 30.43 with two tons and three fifties. Furthermore, Morgan hasn't featured in first-class cricket since 2019.

"He'd certainly be a candidate" - Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Morgan earmarked Stokes as a brilliant leader, evident in his role during the 2019 World Cup final. The Dublin-born player stated that the captaincy is a privileged position and players wouldn't want to turn it down. He said:

"Obviously Ben is a fantastic player, a brilliant leader, though he doesn't need to have the captain's armband on to lead like he does. The experience of the World Cup final here at Lord's really showed his true colours in the way that he led from start to finish - and throughout the whole tournament as well. He'd certainly be a candidate. I think it would be hard to turn down the captaincy. It's a privileged position to be in."

Stokes has captained England only once in Test cricket albeit in a losing effort. This came during the first Test of the 2020 summer against the West Indies.

