"I predicted he's going to take a five-fer"- Teammate makes claim after Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Shardul Thakur made an interesting claim about Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Lord's after the bowler took a record five-wicket haul. Thakur said that before the day’s play, he had predicted Bumrah would take a five-for, but the latter didn’t believe him. Eventually, Shardul’s prediction proved correct.

BCCI shared a video on their social media accounts showing the pace spearhead walking into the dressing room and writing his name on the renowned Lord’s honors board. The video also captured Bumrah sharing a hug with head coach Gautam Gambhir, fielding coach T Dilip, and his teammate Shardul Thakur, who said:

“I predicted he's going to take a five-fer today morning. He was not believing it, got it!”

Bumrah was exceptional with the ball, taking key wickets of Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer to achieve his first five-wicket haul at Lord's in Test cricket.

After Bumrah’s heroics, India batters look to set the momentum on Day 3

Day 2 ended with India scoring 145 runs for the loss of three wickets after bowling out England for 387 in their first innings. The visitors lost early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, and captain Shubman Gill, and will look to build the innings from here when they walk out to bat on Day 3.

Opener KL Rahul and vice-captain Rishabh Pant will take the field to start Day 3, with the former unbeaten on 53 in 113 balls and the latter at 19* (33).

Speaking of England’s innings, Joe Root’s century, along with half-centuries from Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, helped the team reach a solid total and take a lead. Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes also contributed well, both scoring 44.

Root scored 104 runs off 199 deliveries before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah early on Day 2.

