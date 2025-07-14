"I am questioning the technology" - Former India captain's scathing remark after KL Rahul's leg before DRS in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar questioned the Ball Tracking System after KL Rahul was adjudged out via LBW on Day 5 of the third Test between India and England. The opening batter was cut in half by a stunning Ben Stokes nip-backer in the first session of Day 5, and took a review in sheer despair.

KL Rahul was poised to be the anchor in the run chase after the team slumped to 58-4 at Stumps on Day 4. The right-handed batter was under pressure straightaway as Jofra Archer castled Rishabh Pant in the early stages of the session.

In the penultimate ball of the 24th over, Rahul was pinned back by an incoming delivery that struck him on the pads. The umpires remained unmoved despite a massive appeal by England, presumably because there were multiple sounds. However, Stokes was confident and went for the review.

Replays showed that the ball hit the pad, as the second set of noise came from the bat hitting the pad. Ball-tracking projected that the ball would go onto certainly hit the stumps, resulting in no umpire's call, and three straight reds.

Gavaskar questioned the legitimacy of the ball-tracking system, highlighting that several similar calls went against Shubman Gill and co. when they were bowling.

"Surprisingly, this one didn’t bounce that much. When Indian bowlers were bowling, balls were going above the stump mostly in reviews. I am questioning the technology," Gavaskar said (via NDTV).

KL Rahul had to depart after scoring 39 runs off 58 deliveries, with six fours to his name. Team India were reduced to 81-6, crumbling further in their run chase on Day 5.

"You're saying it was going to kiss the leg stump?" - Sunil Gavaskar was frustrated with the technology while India were bowling on Day 4

Team India were left frustrated after Paul Reiffel's on-field call of not out came to Joe Root's rescue after the England batter was trapped in front off a Mohammed Siraj delivery on Day 4. The right-arm pacer glared at the umpire as ball tracking could not determine for sure whether the ball could go on to hit the stumps, bringing the technology's margin of error into play.

"You're saying it was going to kiss the leg stump? There's no way. It was knocking the leg stump off. The only good thing is that India have not lost the review," Gavaskar said on commentary (via NDTV).

The Men in Blue's run chase attempt has gone from bad to worse as Washington Sundar followed suit after KL Rahul's dismissal. At the time of writing, the visitors are tottering at 99-7 after 31 overs on Day 5.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

