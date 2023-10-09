"I ran outside the dressing room" - Ravichandran Ashwin recalls massive scare involving Virat Kohli in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, just like most Indian fans, had his heart in his mouth when Virat Kohli mistimed a shot in the air with the score being just 20/3 during their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Kohli's pull-shot could only lob towards square leg where Mitchell Marsh came sprinting in to take the catch. However, the fielder shelled what should have been a straightforward chance and the Men in Blue breathed a sigh of relief.

Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin told Star Sports after the game on his reaction to Virat Kohli getting a life:

"When I saw Virat Kohli's ball go up in the air, I ran outside the dressing room. I literally ran all the way outside. I didn't know what to do. I was like, 'just wake me up when it's all over'. It was that sort of a feeling."

Ravichandran Ashwin on India's top-order collapse

Ravichandran Ashwin further explained the feeling in the dressing room after India were in a precarious situation at 2/3, despite bundling out the Aussies for 199. He also opened up on his superstition to ensure the partnership between Kohli and KL Rahul doesn't break.

On this, Ashwin stated:

"Look, I think we have found ourselves in this sort of situation in important big games. When you play Australia, it's never a small game. You do well, shot them off for 199. You think you are going to coast home and then the last thing you want is Virat Kohli getting out like that.

"The moment the crowd erupted, I ran back into the dressing room. I stood in the same place for the entire innings. My feet is actually paining."

Ashwin also had a great day with the ball as he notched up figures of 1/34 in his 10 overs.