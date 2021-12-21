"I would rate him as the best" - Shaheen Shah Afridi picks Mohammad Rizwan as a better captain over Babar Azam

Pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan over the national side's skipper, Babar Azam when it comes to leadership skills.

Afridi, who was recently appointed captain of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, was addressing a press conference when he was asked to pick a better captain between Rizwan and Babar. Afridi said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

"I like [Mohammad] Rizwan's personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KPK's side and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second."

Rizwan has had considerable success as a skipper in the Pakistan Super League. Earlier this year, the wicketkeeper was named Multan Sultan's skipper ahead of the season. He replaced Shaan Masood and eventually led his side to glory. He was also named Wicketkeeper of the Season.

"He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team" - Shaheen Shah Afridi on Babar Azam

Afridi also went on to lavish high praise on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. He lauded Azam for the manner in which he has led the side from the front, claiming that the team is scaling new heights under him. Shaheen Shah Afridi said:

"Babar Azam is my favorite batsman and he is the number one batter as well. He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him."

Azam added his name to the history books this year as he became the first Pakistani skipper to beat arch-rivals India in a World Cup encounter.

While it was Afridi who set the tone for a historic win over India in the T20 World Cup by claiming wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the powerplay, Azam and Rizwan took their side home courtesy of an impregnable 152-run-stand. The duo have enjoyed a fairytale year with the bat, both individually as well as a pair.

Azam and Rizwan have scored more than 900 T20I runs in a calendar year with Rizwan smashing in excess of 1000 runs. As an opening pair, the talented cricketers stitched as many as 7 100+ stands, six of which have come in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan fans will hope the duo continue their stellar run in the new year.

