"I realised what I missed"- Mohammed Siraj after incredible six-wicket haul on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was on a roll on Wednesday, January 3, as he picked up sensational figures of 6-15 on Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

Siraj's incredible spell ensured that the hosts were bundled out for just 55 inside the first session, handing the Indians an opportunity to get into the driver's seat. After the end of play on Day 1, Mohammed Siraj opened up on what he has worked on to improve from his underwhelming showing in the first Test:

“I realised what I missed in the last game and wanted to compensate, and I executed my plans accordingly. I wanted to hit one area consistently, and I did that and got rewarded for it. Wicket looks quite similar to Centurion.

"We (him and Jasprit Bumrah) bowled in partnerships and bowled many maidens, unlike last Test match. Bowling so many maidens did create pressure.”

Mohammed Siraj on importance of keeping things simple

Mohammed Siraj explained how a bowler can get carried away by seeing considerable help on the surface.

He feels it's important for bowlers to hold their nerves and focus on the basics of putting the ball in the right areas:

“On these wickets, where the ball is doing so much, often bowlers tend to think, ‘let me try and bowl an outswinger darting from leg to off or get one to bend back from angle but one should just stick to one line.

"If you hit areas, wickets will come automatically, if you try many things, you yourself can get confused."

India are ahead by 36 runs after an astonishing day's play that saw 23 wickets falling, with the tourists getting bowled out for 153 and South Africa reaching stumps at 62-3. Siraj will be keen to not look too far ahead and focus on getting early wickets as the Test looks poised for an early finish.

