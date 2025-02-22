“I really believe in this team” - Legendary IPL all-rounder picks another team and not India as contender for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson praised Team India but hasn't named them his favorites to win the Champions Trophy 2025. With South Africa not winning an ICC event since 1998, the former cricketer expects them to clinch the title this time, given the amount of talent they possess.

The Proteas came closer last year during the T20 World Cup 2024 decider against Team India and were the firm favorites in the final five overs to win the contest. However, the Men in Blue fashioned a brilliant comeback to end their 13-year ICC trophy drought, leaving Aiden Markram and co. heartbroken.

Writing in his column for the ICC, Watson opined that India are certainly among the favorites as they have assembled the core that won the World Cup last year; hence, they will be hard to beat. However, he reckons South Africa are also the team to beat.

"India have an incredibly strong squad and the conditions will suit them of course. It’s a squad that is used to hot and humid conditions, so they will be hard to beat. There is hardly any player turnover from the last World Cup to now, and that consistency is hard to overlook. The other team I really like is South Africa. They made the final in the last T20 World Cup and have so much talent there. I know they have not quite got over the line at ICC events but I really believe in this team."

The Queenslander observed that the Proteas have well-rounded and seasoned players for the conditions and are not bound by the scars of the previous failures.

"The batting lineup is so good, they have Heinrich Klaasen, who is one of the best short-format batters in the world, and David Miller as well. They have a range of skills with the ball as well, and the spinners add huge value there. I would be surprised if they don’t get over the line in an ICC event soon because this generation has the talent and doesn’t have the scars. If they do, the floodgates could well open."

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa opened their campaign with a commanding 107-run victory over Afghanistan on Friday.

Team India to face Pakistan after convincing victory over Bangladesh

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India, meanwhile, are gearing up to face Pakistan in a high-stakes encounter on February 23 in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and Co. excelled across facets against Bangladesh in their opening match against Bangladesh, emerging victorious by six wickets.

By contrast, Pakistan are under enormous pressure after losing their opening game to New Zealand by 60 runs. Should the defending champions lose to their arch-rivals, they are almost certain to be knocked out of the tournament.

