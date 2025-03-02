"I didn't really enjoy it"- Gujarat Giants' WPL 2025 player discloses she worked as a waitress at a pub

Gujarat Giants' all-rounder Danielle Gibson has made a surprising revelation about her life before she became a full-time cricketer. The England-based cricketer worked at a local pub as a waitress to earn money.

Gibson earned a ₹30 lakh contract from the Gujarat Giants at the WPL 2025 Auction. The bowling all-rounder has represented England in 22 T20Is as well.

While Gibson is making a decent amount of money by playing cricket, it was not the case for her always. The Gujarat all-rounder shared details of her first non-cricket job in a video shared by the franchise on X and said:

"I worked as a waitress in England at a pub. I didn't really enjoy it."

During the same video, Gibson mentioned that the first time she went to a cricket match live was at Lord's in 2007 when she was six years old. She also disclosed that she went to watch her brothers play in the final of a tournament.

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Danielle Gibson has unique tattoo

Danielle Gibson is a bowling all-rounder. Hence, it should not be a surprise that Gibson named former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff when asked to name her first cricket hero. Besides, she also disclosed that her first phone was a Samsung touch screen device.

Lastly, Gibson was asked to share the details of her first tattoo. The 23-year-old shared that she has a tattoo spread across her ankles, which reads:

"I don't like cricket (on one ankle). I love it. (on the other ankle)

Notably, Danielle Gibson is yet to play a match in the tournament. The Giants will play their next match against UP Warriorz on March 3. It will be interesting to see if Gibson makes her WPL debut in that game.

