"I don't really like waiting to bat" - Steven Smith on why he accepted to open in Tests

Steven Smith has stated that he gladly took up the opener's role in Tests for Australia after David Warner's retirement because he doesn't like waiting for his chance to bat.

Smith divulged that he made his "keenness to open" clear to the selectors when he got to know they wanted all-rounder Cameron Green to play a role in the side as well.

Smith hasn't opened in Test cricket but has a brilliant average of 67.08 at No. 3, his best for any position he has batted in. Green hasn't opened the innings in the format either and would now happily slot at No. 4.

"There's been conversations happening for a little while, obviously, knowing that Davey (Warner) was going to finish up after Sydney," Smith said on Fox. "I know they were keen to get Cameron Green back into the fold as well. And yeah, for me, it was just a conversation saying, look, I'm keen to go at the top. If you're thinking about Greeny up the top, he hasn't done it much or he hasn't done it at all. He bats No.4 in Shield cricket. And, you know, since I guess Marnus has been playing at No.3, I've been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time and I don't really like waiting to bat."

"So I thought why don't I put my hand up and have a crack up top and that way you can get Cameron Green in and you're playing your six best batters so yeah, hopefully it works out. I am [excited]," he added.

Smith also said that he likes facing the new ball, citing the example of the 2019 Ashes where he mostly came out to bat inside the first 10 overs.

"He's the best" - David Warner on Steve Smith

David Warner, having known Steve Smith for years, guessed his mindset perfectly. He also called Warner "the best" and wished him luck for the challenge.

"It's just another challenge for Smudge. I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes, but I know he's going to go very well. He'll adapt to any situation. You know he's a world class player. He's the best. I probably think he's bored at No.4 and he wants to have a hit and not wait. So I'm looking forward to seeing it. I wish him all the very best and I'm not going to miss those last few minutes of the day's play."

The first time Smith played after the announcement was in the Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney derby against Warner's Thunder. Smith got out for a golden duck on the first ball of the match. (Catch the action from the game here.)

His opening career in Tests will begin later this month against the West Indies at home.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App