"I would really look in that direction" - Ravi Shastri fancies Tilak Varma's chances in India's ODI World Cup squad

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri feels India might want to look at the in-form Tilak Varma for a spot in India's middle order for the upcoming Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup.

While Tilak hasn't played ODI cricket so far, he was sensational in his debut T20I series and impressed everyone including Shastri with his matured stroke-making and temperament.

Speaking on a panel on Star Sports about India's combination, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about the importance of left-handers:

"There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in, apart from the top four you mentioned. Now this is where the selectors' role comes in because they are watching. They know who's the guy who's hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. Very Very impressed with Tilak Varma. And I want a left hander. If I am looking for a left-hander, I would really look in that direction."

Ravi Shastri wants Ishan Kishan to keep wickets

While Team India is sweating on the fitness of KL Rahul, Ravi Shastri feels the Men in Blue should stick to Ishan Kishan as their wicketkeeper. The former coach explained how continuity is important and feels Ishan has clarity about his role, having been playing regularly for the past few months.

On this, Shastri stated:

"So if you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months and he's going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But get two left handers. Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven. Ishan Kishan has been keeping for the last 15 months. Why go somewhere else?"

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were seen playing the match simulation at the NCA and the coming few days are crucial to them being declared fit for the Asia Cup.