"I really struggle to sleep" - Steve Smith on his pre-match rituals

Australian batter Steve Smith failed to get going in the opening Test of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series against England. However, he made amends in the first innings of the ensuing Lord's Test, notching up his 32nd century.

Smith recently spoke about how he struggles to sleep before the first innings of a Test match. He stated that he remains awake and visualizes how the opposition bowlers are going to bowl at him.

Speaking to Kevin Pietersen on Sky Sports, Smith said:

"Before the first innings, I really struggle to sleep. I visualize all the bowlers coming at me, what they are going to do, and how I am going to try and score. It is not ideal, but yeah, got a bit of sleep last night."

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Steve Smith LOVES batting in England 🏏 "Before the first innings I really struggle to sleep I visualise all the bowlers coming at me"Steve Smith LOVES batting in England 🏏 "Before the first innings I really struggle to sleep I visualise all the bowlers coming at me" Steve Smith LOVES batting in England 🏏💥 https://t.co/Q3AzpfWRzh

Smith was the top performer with the bat for Australia in the first innings, scoring 110 runs. He also achieved a couple of notable milestones during the knock. The 34-year-old became the second-fastest player to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Furthermore, he also crossed 15,000 international runs.

"I get myself up for these challenges" - Steve Smith on his impressive record in England

Steve Smith went on to state that he enjoys batting in England, as batters tend to get good value for their shots, thanks to the quick outfield. He mentioned that he pushes himself to do well in an important series like the Ashes.

The Aussie suggested that batters can go on to score big if they manage to get set on English pitches, adding:

"I just go about it, and Ashes series, big games, you want to perform in those ones. So, I get myself up for these challenges, and I like playing in these conditions. Once you get yourself in on these English wickets, the boundaries are fast, you get good value for your shots, particularly here at Lord's."

Steve Smith's century helped the visitors register an impressive 416-run total after being asked to bat first on the surface. With veteran spinner Nathan Lyon suffering an injury on Day 2, Smith might also have a role as a bowler in the Test.

Poll : 0 votes