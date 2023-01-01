“I received death threats” – Ramiz Raja reveals why he bought a bullet-proof car during his tenure as PCB chief

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has made a shocking revelation that he faced death threats during the Australia tour of Pakistan, which prompted him to buy PKR 1.65 crore bullet-proof car.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Raja said:

“That car is with PCB. I didn’t buy that. My successor can also use it. I received death threat. You can’t get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threats. That’s why I had it.”

He continued:

“I can’t reveal the details about it, but it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That’s why I bought it.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Australian team toured Pakistan for the first time after 24 years (first since 1998) during Raja’s tenure as PCB chief. The Aussies were the second big team to tour Pakistan after South Africa (in 2021) following the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team.

Under Ramiz Raja’s regime, England also toured Pakistan for the first time since 2005. New Zealand also accepted the offer of touring the country after pulling out of the series at the last minute in October 2021.

Babar Azam and Co., though, lost the Test series 3-0 and 1-0 to England and Australia at home. They will be in action in the second Test against NZ on January 2 after the first Test ended in a draw.

Najam Sethi replaces Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman; selection committee fired

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi was appointed PCB chairman by the Pakistani government on December 22, leading to Ramiz Raja’s (sacked) unceremonious exit.

The government appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Sethi, to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

Najam Sethi @najamsethi The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.

Meanwhile, a new interim selection committee has been formed, with former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi being named the interim chief selector. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum have also been added to the panel.

