"I am repeatedly saying that you shouldn't worry too much about Rohit Sharma's form at all" - Irfan Pathan lauds Indian skipper's half-century

Irfan Pathan has reiterated that Rohit Sharma's lack of a three-figure knock is not a true reflection of his form and lauded the Indian skipper for scoring a timely half-century in the second ODI against New Zealand.

India bowled out the Black Caps for 108 after asking them to bat first in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Rohit then clubbed 51 runs off 50 balls as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic eight-wicket win with almost 30 overs to spare.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Rohit Sharma looking in complete control during his innings, to which he responded:

"I am repeatedly saying that you shouldn't worry too much about Rohit Sharma's form at all. This was his first half-century while chasing against New Zealand and it came at the right time."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that the opener was in complete control barring a close leg-before appeal early in his innings, observing:

"He made only one mistake when the ball hit his pads, there was an lbw appeal, they wanted to take the DRS but didn't take it. But other than that, he looked in complete control, we saw amazing shots, on the up on the off side and the leg side."

Rohit was struck on the pads by Lockie Ferguson off the third delivery of the Indian innings before he had opened his account. Tom Latham opted not to take a review thinking there was an inside edge but the replays suggested otherwise.

"The conditions were not easy" - Irfan Pathan praises Rohit Sharma for not trying to hit from the first ball

Rohit Sharma struck seven fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan feels Rohit will achieve bigger milestones going forward, elaborating:

"The conditions were not easy, they were slightly difficult. The ball was moving a little under the lights. The scoreboard pressure was not there but he had to go close to a half-century. That milestone has come and if he gets an opportunity going forward, he will make the milestone even bigger because he is batting extremely well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Indian skipper for not launching an attack right from the outset and respecting the conditions, saying:

"The problem is that when you are chasing a low score, you try to hit from the first ball. That was not the case. He respected the conditions and then played his favorite shots once he got set."

Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODI:



Innings - 23

Runs - 1019

Average - 56.61

Strike Rate - 101.79 Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODI:Innings - 23 Runs - 1019 Average - 56.61 Strike Rate - 101.79 https://t.co/VYQzvbj8os

Pathan concluded by saying that the sweep shots Rohit played should hold him in good stead going forward. He pointed out that the stroke will be extremely handy in the upcoming Test series against Australia, which will likely be played in spin-friendly conditions.

