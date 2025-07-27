"I have my reservations about the Bazball theory" - R Ashwin huge take on Ben Stokes after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Opening up about Ben Stokes' century in the ongoing fourth Test against India, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his opinion on the bazball theory. While Stokes scored a brilliant hundred, Ashwin questioned some of the shots and whether there is a need to play them.

Ad

The England captain got to his 14th Test ton, making 141 runs off 198 balls with 11 boundaries and three sixes. While the hosts have set the theory of batting aggressively in the format over the last few years, Ashwin reflected that there is no need to do so if you can play proper Test cricket.

"I have my reservations about the bazball theory. There is a small line between aggressive cricket and foolish cricket. Ben Stokes used to take on fast bowlers and hit those shots that was caught at mid-off or mid-on. Why? When a batter can play an innings like that at Headingley in the Ashes, what is the need to do all this?," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'. (9:45)

Ad

Trending

Ad

"If you want to play aggressive cricket, pull a back-of-length ball, hit a drive on the up, but you can be aggressive like this. This ramp shot, reverse sweeps, there is no need to show aggression like this, if you have the pedigree," he added.

Stokes has shown that he can play the long innings in Test cricket, going by the book as well. However, his carefree and aggressive approach in recent times has not allowed him to bat according to his complete potential.

Ad

It is still England's Test to lose, believes Ashwin

Talking about the game, Ashwin still believes that it is England's Test to lose. India were bowled out for 358 in the first innings. The hosts made 669 in reply, gaining a massive 311-run lead.

They then pushed the visitors on the back foot by reducing them to 0/2. However, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill led India's fightback. The duo stitched an unbeaten 174-run stand as India lost no further wickets in the day. While he feels the visitors can pull off a draw, it will not be as easy as it appears to be.

Ad

"It is still England's Test to lose. Look at the first innings as well, we were in a good position but once they got one wicket they got their noses head. India has a long tail. Shardul can bat. If they can pull it off, it will be pulsating. I would love to watch that. If you think it will be an easy draw, I have my doubts. You have to pull every string to draw this game. It won't be easy. It is still England's match, but a famous draw on the cards if India can do it," Ashwin said. (21:45)

KL Rahul is unbeaten on 87 off 210 balls, while Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 78 off 167 balls. Throughout this Test series, it has been observed that India often loses quick wickets after a long partnership. That said, it will be important for Rahul and Gill to carry on for as long as they can if the visitors are to save this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news