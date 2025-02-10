“I said, ‘I’d love to get out to a no-ball’” - Pakistan opener’s stunning statement on 2017 final vs India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman fondly recalled the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India ahead of the 2025 edition, starting February 19. The left-hander was the star in Pakistan's thumping 180-run victory at the Oval, scoring a brilliant 106-ball 114.

However, Fakhar was handed a massive reprieve at the start of his innings when he nicked Jasprit Bumrah on four, only to learn that the delivery was a front-foot no-ball. The talented opener took advantage of his second life and made India pay with his maiden international century.

Incidentally, the night before the match, Fakhar had mentioned to teammate Shadab Khan about being dismissed off a no-ball, only for it to come true the following day.

Recalling the same to the ICC ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Fakhar said:

"I had been talking to Shadab (Khan) and somebody got out on a no-ball when we were watching a game. I said ‘I’d love to get out to a no-ball’. I just said it randomly because whenever you get out, I always look to the umpire hoping they will say ‘wait while we check the no-ball’ and nothing happens and I end up back in the dressing room."

He continued:

"The same thing happened in that game, I got out to a no-ball. Kumar Dharmasena was the third umpire and I was going out. From the boundary, he said ‘wait there’. I was halfway back and when I saw that, I was 100% sure it was a no-ball. After that, I thought maybe it’s my day."

Fakhar's onslaught helped Pakistan post a mammoth total of 338/4 in 50 overs. The bowlers, led by Mohammad Amir, then decimated the Indian batting lineup for a paltry 158 in 30.3 overs, helping Pakistan win their maiden Champions Trophy title.

"I didn’t sleep well that night and he forced me to play" - Fakhar Zaman on 2017 Champions Trophy final against India

Fakhar destroyed the Indian bowlers in the grand finale to set up Pakistan's thumping win [Credit: Getty]

In the same interview, Fakhar Zaman made a massive revelation about feeling unwell ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India. The 34-year-old even told the then-head coach Mickey Arthur about not playing the final before Arthur convinced him otherwise.

"I was not well the day before the game. I even talked to Mickey and said I won’t be able to play the game. He said you go out there and get a duck first ball, it doesn’t matter,you have to play that game. I managed to play but I remember that I didn’t sleep well that night and he forced me to play. I’m pleased he did," Fakhar said.

Fakhar is back at the top, opening the batting for Pakistan as they look to make it back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in the upcoming edition at home. The Men in Green are part of Group A with India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in the eight-team competition.

