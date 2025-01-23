“I said 'Wow, this is captaincy'” - Former Pakistan cricketer lauds Suryakumar Yadav after IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India crushed England by seven wickets in the opening T20I of the five-match series in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali hailed the Indian T20I captain for the way he led the side.

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali,' the 54-year-old praised Suryakumar Yadav, particularly for the way he used his bowlers. The former cricketer said he was impressed with the captain giving Arshdeep Singh his third over in the powerplay, as the left-arm pacer moving the new ball.

"The way Arshdeep was moving the ball, he dismissed two batters in the first two overs. Pandya was the most expensive. All other bowlers completed the plans. They were supported most by Suryakumar Yadav. When he gave Arshdeep the third over, I said 'Wow, this is captaincy,'" Basit said. (0:32)

Basit further highlighted how Suryakumar Yadav's attacking approach was the key. He said while playing against a good team, even one decision can change the game, referring to the way he used Arshdeep in the powerplay.

"When you are playing against a good opposition, one decision can change the game. Arshdeep also became the bowler (Indian) with most T20I wickets - 97 leaving Chahal behind," he added.

The former Pakistan batter lauded India for their fielding along with the bowling display. He also mentioned how Indian commentator Deep Dasgupta was praising England captain Jos Buttler even before the game began. However, it was Suryakumar Yadav who stood out for his captaincy.

"I was listening to Deep Dasgupta's commentary. When the match hadn't even started when England came to bowl he told what a captaincy. I was astonished. I said captaincy? There is a leg-slip, short-leg, and slip as well. The batters had not even touched the ball yet," Basit Ali said. (5:22)

Basit Ali praises Gautam Gambhir along with Suryakumar Yadav

While he praised Suryakumar Yadav for his captaincy, Basit Ali also lauded India coach Gautam Gambhir for instilling a mentality to play fearless cricket within this young Indian T20I team.

Basit pointed out that while England coach Brendon McCullum was seen entering the field twice during the game, Gambhir was calm and did not walk out at all.

"When ten overs of England's batting were over, McCullum came inside the ground. He came after ten overs of India's batting as well. Gautam Gambhir did not come today. I was looking at the way he was talking in the huddle before. Today he will sleep well. After loosing two series there was lot of talk around him," he said in the same video. (5:44)

Appreciating Gambhir, Basit Ali opined that the head coach had given the Indian team the theory to play fearless cricket. However, he added that whether the senior players in the ODI team can follow the same plan remained to be seen.

"Gautam has given a pen and paper to this young team. Why? No one will tell you this. When the target is 133, I have seen very less people play fearless cricket. That theory, Gautam has given to this young team. They have scored 260-270 in South Africa. But I was astonished today because it was the second innings. The plan from Gautam is clear. Now it has to be seen whether the senior players deliver this plan in one-day cricket or not," Alis said.

Additionally, he remarked that Gambhir had planned how the team would approach this format.

"What I have noticed is that Gautam has made one thing clear. Whether it is the first innings or second, we have to score 250 plus. They are playing in the same style," Basit added. (12:07)

