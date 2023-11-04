"I would say play Ish Sodhi" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's struggles against wrist-spin heading into the 2023 World Cup clash vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra wants New Zealand to include Ish Sodhi in their playing XI for their 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in a day game on Saturday. While the Kiwis are placed fourth in the points table, the Men in Green are two spots below them, and a win for either side will make their case stronger for a semi-final berth.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Pakistan are yet to beat a team above them in the standings and urged the Black Caps to field Sodhi against them.

"Pakistan will be tested slightly. They played well in the last match but the truth is that they have defeated the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. You can see where those three teams are in the points table," he elaborated.

"Fakhar Zaman finally played in his own style. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan are batting well but Babar Azam is still not batting well. It is a day game and I would say play Ish Sodhi. If New Zealand play him, he will pick up two or three wickets," The former India opener added.

Chopra highlighted that wrist-spinners have enjoyed great success against Pakistan. He pointed out that Kuldeep Yadav, Adam Zampa, Noor Ahmad, and Tabraiz Shamsi have all been among the wickets against Babar Azam and company.

"New Zealand are struggling with a plethora of injuries" - Aakash Chopra

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Speaking about New Zealand, Aakash Chopra highlighted their injury issues and said:

"New Zealand are struggling with a plethora of injuries. Matt Henry has been ruled out. He has a hamstring tear and it will take him two to four weeks. Kyle Jamieson has been called. He knows this ground, has played for RCB, but it's going to be difficult."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that New Zealand have also been on a losing spree since they lost to India.

"It will have to be seen what is the scene of Lockie Ferguson's availability. Nothing is known about Kane Williamson as of now. They have lost three consecutive matches. India defeated them in one match and they have forgotten winning. The Australia match was close but South Africa destroyed them in an extremely one-sided game," Chopra observed.

Chopra pointed out that New Zealand's claim of combining five fingers to make a fist will be tested against Pakistan. He concluded by opining that if the Kiwis win the game, they will be through and are virtually guaranteed to finish at the fourth spot.

