"I won't say Shikha Pandey has given outstanding performances in the past 1.5 to 2 years" - Anjum Chopra on her inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

Anjum Chopra feels Shikha Pandey's return to India's squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup has more to do with her experience and lack of other options than outstanding performances from her.

Shikha last played a T20I for India against Australia in October 2021. The right-arm swing bowler has been named as part of the 15-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in South Africa in February this year.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about the reason behind Shikha Pandey's inclusion in the squad, to which she responded:

"I will say that they have backed experience. I won't say Shikha Pandey has given outstanding performances in the past one-and-a-half to two years, but she is definitely experienced and because the Indian team doesn't have options, they have gone back to Shikha Pandey."

Chopra reckons the experienced seamer might have been included due to the uncertainties surrounding Pooja Vastrakar's fitness, elaborating:

"I feel Shikha Pandey has been included in place of Meghna Singh because of her experience. There are limited seam-bowling options in and around the Indian team. Anjali Sarvani is a good new player but she is not experienced. I feel Shikha Pandey has been included to balance the team if Pooja Vastrakar is unavailable."

Shikha has scalped 40 wickets in the 56 T20Is she has played. Her presence will also add a little more depth to the batting as she can contribute a few handy runs down the order.

"Rajeshwari Gayakwad should play in the first XI" - Anjum Chopra

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is one of two left-arm spinners in India's squad.

Chopra was further asked if Sneh Rana should have been included instead of Rajeshwari Gayakwad. She replied in the negative, saying:

"I do agree that Sneh Rana could have been included but I don't agree instead of Rajeshwari Gayakwad. In fact, I feel Rajeshwari Gayakwad should play in the first XI. Rajeshwari Gayakwad should definitely play, even if it is ahead of Radha Yadav, if the proper team combination can be created."

The former Indian skipper was also asked whether India should open with either Yastika Bhatia or Harleen Deol in T20Is, to which she replied:

"I agree Yastika Bhatia has done well in domestic cricket and leading up to the selection ahead of the Australia tour. But she wasn't given a chance in any match. I feel the team thinks she is not in her best form, or Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are set at the top, so there is no place for Yastika."

Chopra concluded by observing that Yastika might get a chance in the tri-series in South Africa, as both Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will be with the under-19 team at the time. However, she feels it would be difficult for the wicketkeeper-batter to get a place at the top of the order at the T20 World Cup.

