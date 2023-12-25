"I don't see anything political in being sympathetic to human lives" - Salman Butt on Usman Khawaja's conflict with ICC

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has come out in support of Australia's Test opener Usman Khawaja amid the batter's ongoing conflict with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Khawaja wasn't allowed to wear shoes with "All lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" written on them by the ICC during the Test series opener between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. Furthermore, the board rejected the southpaw's request to have a dove logo with an olive branch on his bat and shoes in the upcoming Boxing Day Test.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, here's what Butt said about the controversy:

"If the line is 'All lives matter', we all should agree with that. It has nothing to do with anything political. If a person of any race or religion is being subjected to injustice, it is condemnable. I don't see anything political in being sympathetic to human lives."

It is worth mentioning that Usman Khawaja decided to wear a black armband after the ICC did not allow him to showcase the message on his shoes in support of Gaza during the first Test. However, he was reprimanded by the apex council.

"Should have been the first choice in Australia" - Salman Butt on Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan gave the nod to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the keeper-batter's role over Mohammad Rizwan in the first Test against Australia.

However, Rizwan has replaced Sarfaraz in the playing XI for the forthcoming Boxing Day Test. Opining that Rizwan should have been the first choice in Australian conditions, Salman Butt said:

"Shan Masood said there is no competition between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammed Rizwan. However, there is competition, which is why you are playing just one out of them. They are two keepers, and you have to identify who will be the better choice according to the conditions. Sarfaraz plays spin better, while Rizwan is better against fast bowlers. Rizwan should have been the first choice in Australia."

Butt also slammed Test captain Shan Masood for his diplomatic stance on Sarafaz's exclusion. Suggesting that he should not have given a detailed explanation regarding the change in the pre-match presser, he added:

"At times, Shan Masood comes across as a spokesperson. He mentions Sarfaraz Ahmed in every press conference. Sometimes he goes into comparisons, while sometimes he says there is no competition. These things shouldn't be part of what he says one day before the match. He should be saying that this is my best playing XI in these conditions."

"He said it was a tactical decision, but this tactical decision was actually required in Perth. With due respect to him, it should be to the point. Instead of explaining why Sarfaraz isn't there in the side, he should have spoken more about the Test match, which is the most important matter. It seems as if everything revolves around Sarfaraz," Butt concluded.

The Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. Pakistan suffered a humiliating 360-run loss in the opening Test after being bowled out for just 89 in the fourth innings.

