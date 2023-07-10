"I see only Harmanpreet and no one else" - Anjum Chopra on who can play the finisher's role for the Indian women's team

Anjum Chopra feels Harmanpreet Kaur is the only player who can play the finisher's role for the Indian women's team in limited-overs cricket.

The Women in Blue defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur on Sunday, July 9. Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls in the run chase and was chosen as the Player of the Match for her match-winning knock.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Chopra was asked who can play the finisher's role for the Indian team in T20Is and ODIs, to which she responded:

"I feel this team has not yet got that solidity where we search for a finisher. As of now, we are searching for a strong top order and a strong middle order, and such a top order and middle order where our lower-middle order can go and finish the match, the sort of finisher you are searching for."

The former Indian skipper added:

"As of now, I see only Harmanpreet and no one else, who fits into every role, especially the finisher's role, which is your question."

The Indian team seemed to have earmarked Richa Ghosh for the finisher's role. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter was surprisingly not picked for the ongoing white-ball series against Bangladesh, with Yastika Bhatia donning the gloves in Sunday's game.

"Step by step" - Anjum Chopra on why Saika Ishaque was not picked in India's squad for the Bangladesh tour

Saika Ishaque was one of the highest wicket-takers in WPL 2023. [P/C: Twitter]

Anjum Chopra was further queried why Saika Ishaque wasn't picked in India's squad for the Bangladesh tour, to which she replied:

"She was a part of the one-month camp and I am happy for her that she has come from Bengal, picked up wickets, performed well in the WPL as well, and came into the Indian probables' camp from there. So step by step."

Chopra was also asked who should be the head coach of the Indian women's team, to which she replied:

"How many people have applied, you and I have only read that in the media reports. I believe whoever can work with full intensity and feels can take this team to the next level is the right choice. It is difficult to say what that person's name is but I do wish that whoever comes takes this team to the next level."

The Indian women's team have been without a full-time head coach since Ramesh Powar was moved to a different role. Reports suggest Amol Muzumdar will likely be appointed at the helm but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Poll : Is Harmanpreet Kaur the only player who can play the finisher's role for the Indian women's team? Yes No 0 votes