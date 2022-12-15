"I don't see India enforcing the follow-on" - Wasim Jaffer on Chattogram Test

Former batter Wasim Jaffer believes that India will not enforce the follow-on in the ongoing Test series opener against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Jaffer opined that while India are likely to take Bangladesh's remaining two wickets quickly on Day 3, they will not ask the hosts to bat again. He suggested that KL Rahul and Co. would want to bat for at least a day, given that there is still plenty of time remaining in the Test.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after stumps on Day 2 (Thursday, December 15), he said:

"I expect India to take the remaining two wickets pretty quickly. The fast bowlers will start the proceedings and will probably knock off those two wickets. I don't see India enforcing the follow-on. There is still a lot of time left in the match, so I am expecting India to bat for one more day."

Bangladesh didn't have an ideal start with the bat, with opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto falling to Mohammed Siraj on the very first ball. Jaffer stated that no opening batter would have liked to face such a stunning ball up front, especially after fielding for over a day.

He added:

"As an opener, you don't want to face such a ball after you have been in the field for so long. Siraj does that very often. He attacks the stumps, is always on the money and bowls fast. It's not easy when you have fielded so many overs. Siraj has been brilliant in both white-ball and red-ball cricket."

The visitors dominated the proceedings on the second day, posting an imposing total of 404 on the board on a placid pitch. The visitors backed it up with an inspired show with the ball as Bangladesh finished at 133/8 at stumps.

"Bangladesh batters need to put more value on their wickets" - Wasim Jaffer on the hosts gifting wickets to India

Wasim Jaffer further went on to state that Bangladesh will have to come up with an improved performance with the bat, pointing out how most of their batters threw their wickets away on Day 2.

He suggested that Bangladesh should not worry about scoring runs quickly, but instead should focus on batting for long durations in red-ball cricket. Jaffer explained:

"Bangladesh batters need to put more value on their wickets. Sometimes you see a lot of soft dismissals. You can excuse Shanto as he got a brilliant delivery right at the start. Other than him, there were quite a few soft dismissals.

"Batters got set and then got out, and that too, not on brilliant balls. They just gifted their wickets to the Indian team. They should not worry about scoring runs and should look to bat for a long time."

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, scalping four and three wickets, respectively. Pacer Umesh Yadav also chipped in with one dismissal on the second day.

