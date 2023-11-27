"I see India winning a World Cup very soon"- Ravi Shastri believes India are serious challengers for T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels the Men in Blue have what it takes to win the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA in June next year.

While Shastri understands that it might take some time to build the ODI side for the next 50-over World Cup, he feels the T20I team has a set core and that India can take advantage of that.

Here's what Ravi Shastri told reporters at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday:

"I see India winning a World Cup very soon. It might not be a 50-overs (one) that easily because you have to again rebuild the side, but 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challengers because you have got the nucleus, it's a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that."

Ravi Shastri on India's 2023 World Cup campaign

Ravi Shastri felt that India had an incredible 2023 World Cup but just came short on the final day to an Australian team who turned up. Shastri shed light on the importance of being clinical on the big day and stated:

"I think it was fabulous. To be honest, it still hurts from the outside, that we could not win the cup because we were the strongest team. The way the bowling stood up towards the mid stage of the tournament, you thought they had a great, great chance. But then nothing comes easy - even the great man Sachin Tendulkar had to wait (for) six World Cups to win one. You don't win World Cups (easily), to win a World Cup you have got to be damn good on that big day. What you did earlier does not count."

India have just nine more T20Is to build their side and finalize their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.